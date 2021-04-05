SEPTA

SEPTA's Somerset Station reopens after 2-week closure

By
SEPTA reopens Somerset Station after 2-week closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA reopened the Somerset Station in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Monday morning after a two-week closure.

The reopening comes after a period of frankly horrid conditions from human waste to discarded needles and trash.

SEPTA will temporarily shut down one stop on the Market-Frankford Line Sunday citing safety issues there.


SEPTA officials have said it's a huge relief for them which they attribute to round the clock aggressive work to clean and get things back up and running.

"We went in there, we were very fortunate in that when we were in there and we were able to fully assess the situation it wasn't as bad as we thought. We were able to be fully along in just a couple of weeks," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards.

The closure unfolded as riders and nearby business owners reported an increase in crime, trash, and a general mistrust of the service.
In the last few weeks alone, there was a brutal attack of an employee caught on video, a shooting in Center City, and a stabbing at Frankford Transportation Center.

Police are investigating a stabbing at the Frankford Transportation Center, which is the latest attack to take place at a SEPTA facility.



SEPTA officials have acknowledged drug use and homelessness around the stations have increased. They said the pandemic has made it even harder to manage and help those most impacted.
To help manage some of the traffic and help those that depend on SEPTA to travel, the agency will also have around 60 security guards assigned to the Market-Frankford Line.

"Extra bodies, extra eyes, extra ears are going to be really helpful and we also want our customers and our employees to see that extra presence," said Richards

The guards will move around and assist transit police that will be assigned to the station; they are part of a pilot program for the next 90 days.

SEPTA officials have said their next assessment will be the Allegheny Station. There are no plans to close that station as of yet.
