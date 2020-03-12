SEPTA reveals details of proposed fare restructuring plan

Earlier this week, SEPTA officials revealed details of a proposed fare restructuring plan for 2021. Officials say the plan will ease the cost of travel for families, in addition to saving people time and money.
Among the suggested changes are:
- Having children ages 5 to 11 riding for $1
- A new three-day "convenience pass" for $18
- A free transfer using the Travel Wallet on SEPTA Key
- Weekly customers would pay $1 more, while the cost for monthly riders would go up $3
The last approved system wide fare increase was in May 2017.
SEPTA plans to hold 10 public hearings for community feedback starting April 20 with changes beginning in July, if approved.