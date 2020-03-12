SEPTA reveals details of proposed fare restructuring plan

Having children ages 5 to 11 riding for $1

A new three-day "convenience pass" for $18

A free transfer using the Travel Wallet on SEPTA Key

Weekly customers would pay $1 more, while the cost for monthly riders would go up $3

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Changes may be coming to your SEPTA ride beginning next year.Earlier this week, SEPTA officials revealed details of a proposed fare restructuring plan for 2021. Officials say the plan will ease the cost of travel for families, in addition to saving people time and money.Among the suggested changes are:The last approved system wide fare increase was in May 2017.SEPTA plans to hold 10 public hearings for community feedback starting April 20 with changes beginning in July, if approved.