Coronavirus: SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA says they will be operating on a Winter Storm Schedule on the Regional Rail Line until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Tuesday, SEPTA's Regional Rail will be running at a 25% reduction.

Riders are urged to check SEPTA's website before going getting on your train.

"Our customers should be mindful that there will be disruptions. There will be incidents where employees have difficulty getting to work. There will be places where we cannot run the service that we are advertising," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA's assistant general manager for operations.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the schedule changes.
