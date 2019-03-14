Travel

Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons

Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons.

The honeymoon is over, at least for some newlyweds.

According to the New York Times, more and more couples are spending their first days of marriage on solo trips.

The article dubbed the trend "the unimoon."

One couple told the Times they simply couldn't agree on a post-wedding destination.

The groom wanted to go to France, while the bride wanted to visit Canada.

So instead of spending their days off work resenting the other's choice, they each took time alone to unwind and relax, saying they had their whole lives to be together.

Even though new research says one in four Americans say they get more out of travel when doing it alone, most online seemed to agree the idea of a solo honeymoon doesn't bode well for a couple's future.

