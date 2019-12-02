Some passengers experiencing travel delays around Philadelphia after holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many passengers said they gave themselves plenty of time to get to their travel destinations on Sunday after the long holiday weekend.Early Sunday morning there were long lines at Philadelphia International Airport, but throughout the day passengers said they were experiencing minimal delays.Last I checked it was delayed about 20 minutes," said John Murphy, who was trying to get to Los Angeles.Around 30th Street Station there were also minimal delays, but some travelers said they didn't mind."I like all the hustle and bustle, it's part of it," said Evelyn Walsh, who was traveling to Atlanta, Georgia.However, many passengers said they saw a lot of traffic getting to 30th Street Station, and there was little room to park around the train station."I had to jump out the car, but I made it so it worked out," said Myia Borland.Competing with train traffic was the Megabus pulling up outside the station to pick up soaked passengers."We haven't seen a bus, but hopefully soon," said Meagan Milligan, trying to get home to New York City.Some were waiting outside for the bus without an umbrella."It's really bad, it's cold," said Joelle Williams, from Cheltenham.Many said they enjoyed seeing their loved ones for the holiday and said it's worth the commute back home."I look at the big picture, family is worth it, it's just part of the process," said Nancy Strand, who was taking a plane home to Chicago.