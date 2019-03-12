Sources: SEPTA, transit officers reach tentative agreement

Strike is OVER! @SEPTA reaches a deal with transit police officers’ union and officers will be back on he job tonight! @6abc — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers for the Philadelphia region's main transit system will soon be back on the job after a tentative agreement was reached between SEPTA and the transit police union, sources tell Action News.The transit officers have been on strike since last Wednesday, citing poor working conditions for the 178 officers that patrol stations.Action News has learned that officers will be back on the job by tonight at 11 p.m.Members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 walked off the job for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on March 6 when they said a contract presented to them "wasn't what they told us it was going to be.""It's extremely frustrating," said Troy Parham, vice president of the union, as he and others picketed outside SEPTA's headquarters in downtown Philadelphia. "They (SEPTA) let us believe we were almost there. At the last minute, we have to call this strike. It's unfortunate."The police union has been seeking a new contract to replace an agreement that expired a year ago. SEPTA said the average police officer salary is $78,706 a year.SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said their strike contingency plan calls for police supervisors to work 12-hour shifts and an increased presence by city and suburban police.Guidelines over bod cam footage was also a big sticking point.Terms of the new tentative agreement have not been revealed.