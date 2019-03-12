Travel

Sources: SEPTA, transit officers reach tentative agreement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers for the Philadelphia region's main transit system will soon be back on the job after a tentative agreement was reached between SEPTA and the transit police union, sources tell Action News.

The transit officers have been on strike since last Wednesday, citing poor working conditions for the 178 officers that patrol stations.

Action News has learned that officers will be back on the job by tonight at 11 p.m.



Members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 walked off the job for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on March 6 when they said a contract presented to them "wasn't what they told us it was going to be."

"It's extremely frustrating," said Troy Parham, vice president of the union, as he and others picketed outside SEPTA's headquarters in downtown Philadelphia. "They (SEPTA) let us believe we were almost there. At the last minute, we have to call this strike. It's unfortunate."

The police union has been seeking a new contract to replace an agreement that expired a year ago. SEPTA said the average police officer salary is $78,706 a year.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said their strike contingency plan calls for police supervisors to work 12-hour shifts and an increased presence by city and suburban police.

Guidelines over bod cam footage was also a big sticking point.

Terms of the new tentative agreement have not been revealed.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelsepta
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Dead horse found in Fairmount Park with a head wound
Friends remember South Jersey native killed in plane crash
Investigation continues into 7-Eleven gas station explosion
Guard shoots, kills man armed with knife in North Philly store
Woman allegedly kills daughter to keep her from having sex
New law could affect how University of Delaware students party
Show More
Police: Wrong-way driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Hatfield Twp.
Family says wrong body displayed at wake
Photo released of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Del.
Police: McDevitt student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to school
Honda recalls 1.2M more vehicles with dangerous air bags
More TOP STORIES News