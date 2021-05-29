southwest airlines

Southwest Airlines delays alcohol service after recent unruly passenger incidents

Flight attendant lost 2 teeth in recent attack, airline says
EMBED <>More Videos

Southwest Airlines delays alcohol service after recent unruly passenger incidents

DALLAS -- Southwest and American Airlines are pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers.

RELATED: Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks, airline says

EMBED More News Videos

Assaults on flight attendants on the rise, the FAA reports, and one Southwest employee lost two teeth after an attack by a passenger.



Southwest planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, the airline said it was delaying the move.

A Southwest spokesman says the decision might disappoint some customers but is the right decision in the interest of safety.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants union has raised concern about selling alcohol again.

She says there were 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers on Southwest planes in a recent 5-week period.

American Airlines announced it will extend its alcohol suspension in the main cabin through Sept. 13. This aligns with the expiration of the federal mask mandate.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that airlines have reported 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are required by federal rule.

ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltexascalifornialiquorassaultairlinesouthwest airlinesalcoholflight attendant
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth after passenger attacks
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
'Hero' Southwest agent reunites toddler with Buzz Lightyear toy
Southwest Airlines is banning emotional-support animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Rainy, breezy and chilly this weekend!
3 hurt in crash involving Philadelphia police
Two victims injured during house fire in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
A wet, chilly, and windy weekend down the shore
Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports
Philly to drop additional restrictions on June 2; Sixers, Phillies return to full capacity
Vandal targets historic Reading Terminal Market
Show More
New Jersey lifts indoor mask mandate | What you should know
Around $28,000 stolen in catalytic converter thefts to one local business
'Free at last': Man released after being wrongfully convicted, imprisoned for nearly 30 years
Looking for an indoor activity this weekend? Here are some ideas
Troubleshooters: Major backlog for federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
More TOP STORIES News