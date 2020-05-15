Southwest Airlines tries to lure passengers back with cheap fares

NEW YORK -- Southwest is reducing prices in an attempt to bring back passengers.The airline is offering one-way summer fares starting at just $49."As our nation begins to reopen businesses and shelter-in-place orders are lifted, we want to give customers the freedom to plan and dream about their next trip," the airline said.Meanwhile, an internal memo tells flight crews not to stop passengers from boarding if they refuse to wear a mask.The airline tells flight attendants to inform customers of the policy and ask them to comply, but not enforce it.