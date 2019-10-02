Travel

Spectacular 'Aurora Storm' lights up sky over Lapland, Finland

The northern lights blazed across the sky over the village of Ivalo in Lapland, Finland, on September 27.

According to reports, solar wind hit the Earth's magnetic field, producing geomagnetic storms and spectacular auroras in the polar zone.

RELATED: Fireball seen in the sky across East Coast

Alexander Kuznetsov, the editor-in-chief of the travel magazine All About Lapland, captured video of the event and told Storyful, "The northern lights were dancing in the skies for many hours nonstop. This was the best aurora storm I have seen in years, since September 2017."

According to VisitFinland.com, "In northern Lapland the lights shine about every other clear night between September and March."

RELATED: VIDEO: Dramatic lightning streak shoots across sky in Washington D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelstorm
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
At least 2 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-robbery
Show More
Florida man cuts brakes on neighbors' scooters
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows California woman being assaulted
Police discover large marijuana grow operation behind a shower
Miracle baby born with fatal condition defies the odds
More TOP STORIES News