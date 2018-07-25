PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport

Storms cause delays, cancellations at airport. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Storms across the East Coast are causing delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport.



Action News viewer Kelly Master landed at the airport around midnight Wednesday. She said she sat on the runway waiting for backlogged planes to take off before her plane could taxi to the gate.

Master said it was chaotic but the police were there to manage the situation.

But even as the hour got later, it was still crowded inside the airport, as travelers landed from their delayed flights and tried to locate their bags and navigate through the crowds.



"It seemed that all up and down the eastern coast corridor you had rain delays," traveler Maurice Haltie said.

Anyone with a flight is advised to check your carrier for delays.


