Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport

Line stretches from security around corner at terminals D/E. Travelers at PHL hoping they can take off in another day of heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/8C1Et3LieH — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) July 25, 2018

Huge security line this AM at PHL. Was also busy overnight as lots of delayed flights arrived. pic.twitter.com/AMhZgeBuWn — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) July 25, 2018

Tough day of air travel again. Mother Nature not being kind. Line of T-storms stretching up East Coast. Storms just west of Philadelphia. FAA reports delays at several airports including PHL Check flight status with your airline. Check airport status here: https://t.co/7JabJ3suPL — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) July 24, 2018

Storms across the East Coast are causing delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport.Action News viewer Kelly Master landed at the airport around midnight Wednesday. She said she sat on the runway waiting for backlogged planes to take off before her plane could taxi to the gate.Master said it was chaotic but the police were there to manage the situation.But even as the hour got later, it was still crowded inside the airport, as travelers landed from their delayed flights and tried to locate their bags and navigate through the crowds."It seemed that all up and down the eastern coast corridor you had rain delays," traveler Maurice Haltie said.Anyone with a flight is advised to check your carrier for delays.------