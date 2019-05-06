FYI Philly

Take a stroll through gorgeous family estate gardens and centuries of American history

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
As America's Garden Capital, Philadelphia has a number of family estate gardens that are both an escape from the hustle and bustle and a history lesson on the very founding of our nation.

Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm | Wyck.org | Facebook
6026 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-848-1690

Andalusia Historic House & Gardens | AndalusiaPA.org
1237 State Rd, Andalusia, PA 19020
215-245-5479

Chanticleer|ChanticleerGarden.org | Facebook
786 Church Road, Wayne, PA 19087
610-687-4163


---------
