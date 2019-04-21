SEPTA Broad Street Line running regular schedule following delay for medical emergency

PHILADELPHIA -- SEPTA's Broad Street Line is now operating under its regular schedule following delays Sunday morning for a medical emergency at City Hall StationOfficials said a man fell onto the southbound tracks of the subway around 5:30 a.m.Investigators said the man was not struck by a train but did suffer injuries.He was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.For approximately two hours following the incident, SEPTA's southbound subway trains bypassed Fairmount and City Hall Stations.