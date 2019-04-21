Travel

SEPTA Broad Street Line running regular schedule following delay for medical emergency

PHILADELPHIA -- SEPTA's Broad Street Line is now operating under its regular schedule following delays Sunday morning for a medical emergency at City Hall Station

Officials said a man fell onto the southbound tracks of the subway around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the man was not struck by a train but did suffer injuries.

He was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

For approximately two hours following the incident, SEPTA's southbound subway trains bypassed Fairmount and City Hall Stations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphia newsseptabroad streetphilly newssubway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News