PHILADELPHIA -- SEPTA's Broad Street Line is now operating under its regular schedule following delays Sunday morning for a medical emergency at City Hall Station
Officials said a man fell onto the southbound tracks of the subway around 5:30 a.m.
Investigators said the man was not struck by a train but did suffer injuries.
He was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
For approximately two hours following the incident, SEPTA's southbound subway trains bypassed Fairmount and City Hall Stations.
SEPTA Broad Street Line running regular schedule following delay for medical emergency
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More