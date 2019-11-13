u.s. & world

26M passengers expected for 'record breaking' Thanksgiving holiday travel: TSA

Record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4% increase over last year.

The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. The lightest day? That's expected to be the holiday itself.

TSA says it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsthanksgivingtsau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
CMA Awards to reach beyond boundaries of country music
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
The best cruise lines of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother
Woman, 65, shot in broad daylight in Parkside
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
Extreme cold can be bad for your car
Man charged with killing mother in Edgewater Park home
Show More
Jury begins deliberations in Sean Kratz trial
'Horrific' child abuse: Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Wind Chills Today and Tonight
Driver slams into several vehicles sending SUV into house
Lower Merion Township police warning about fake DEA scam
More TOP STORIES News