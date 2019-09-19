Travel

The Washington Monument reopens after repairs

WASHINGTON -- Washington D.C.'s most visible landmark, the Washington Monument, is set to re-open to visitors on Thursday.

The towering marble obelisk, named for America's first president, has been undergoing construction and repairs for several years.

The iconic structure is one of the most popular attractions on the National Mall.

In 2011 a 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Virginia damaged the monument, causing nearly 150 cracks, reported CNN.

After $15 million worth of repairs it reopened, but then closed again in 2016 after an elevator cable snapped. No one was in the elevator at the time.

The National Park Service said there have been other upgrades besides the elevator repairs. For example, there is now a permanent screening facility instead of the temporary building constructed in 2001.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwashington d.c.washington d.c.earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: N.J. girl still missing as search enters fourth day
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
Fashion District Philadelphia set to open
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warmer Friday
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Show More
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Frankford fire leaves one person dead
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
Police looking into social media postings in search for missing NJ girl
UFOs are real, US Navy says
More TOP STORIES News