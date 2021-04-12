Tolls increase in effect on several Delaware River bridges: What you should know

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time in 10 years, toll hikes are being implemented at eight toll bridges under the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The increase went into effect Sunday.
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission cited the decline in passenger car traffic and toll revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the burden of maintaining 13 toll "free" bridges with revenue from its toll bridges.
Starting Sunday, car tolls increase from $1 to $1.25 for drivers with an E-ZPass account and from $1 to $3 for car drivers who pay cash at seven bridges: Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1), New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), Portland-Columbia (Routes 611, 46, and 94), Delaware Water Gap (I-80), and Milford-Montague (Route 206) bridges.
"It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. We're just taking the fall for everybody. So we just bunch up the payments on everything," said Dee Smith of Trenton, NJ.
"The dollars are being applied for the roadways. I've seen the construction done on it. I'm a truck driver, so I definitely see it. I'm not really complaining," added Leon Jackson of Morrisville.
On the new Scudder's Fall bridge, the E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles stays at $1.25, but the cash toll increased from $2.60 to $3 on April 3.
In 2024, drivers who use E-ZPass would see tolls rise by 25 cents to a $1.50, and the Commission's E-ZPass commuter discount program will be eliminated at all eight of the commission's toll bridges.
Officials said more than 75% of the Commission's toll transactions are done by E-ZPass.
Similar to other toll agencies, the commission saw traffic and revenue fall off as travel restrictions were put in place and more residents worked from home. The commission's net toll revenue for 2020 was $14.48 million less than had been projected in a traffic engineering report, officials said.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
