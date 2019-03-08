Travel

Tourists could face fines for wearing inappropriate footwear to climb Italy cliffsides

If you're planning a trip to one of Italy's many beautiful coastlines anytime soon, we have a travel tip: don't bring your flip-flops or high-heels.

The Cinque Terre National Park authority is running a campaign warning tourists about climbing their famous rugged cliffsides without appropriate footwear.

If you choose to ignore the advice and need help getting down, you could face fines up to $2,800 depending on how tricky it is to save you.

Officials say they implemented the rule because mountain rescue teams were growing increasingly tired of aiding unprepared tourists who found themselves stuck at the top of the picturesque path in a pair of wedges.

