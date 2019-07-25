Travel

Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Thursday night after months of construction

NJ Townsend's Inlet Bridge won't be ready for Memorial Day. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on April 4, 2019.

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People heading to Avalon and Sea Isle City can travel over the Townsends Inlet Bridge beginning tonight at 6 p.m.

Cape May County officials say the final phase of construction activity for the bridge was completed today.

The bridge will officially reopen once traffic striping and cleanup is completed tonight.

The nearly 1400-foot bridge closed several times in the past few years for repairs.

Officials say there will be no tolls throughout the weekend.

The $8.6 million project was supposed to be done by the end of May but faced weather delays and construction challenges.
