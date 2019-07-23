Travel

Townsends Inlet Bridge set to reopen on Friday

AVALON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People heading to Avalon and Sea Isle City won't have to wait much longer for the Townsends Inlet Bridge to reopen.

On Monday, Cape May County officials announced the bridge is expected to reopen this Friday, July 26.

The nearly 1400-foot bridge was closed in April of 2018 for emergency repairs.

The $8.6 million project was supposed to be done by the end of May but faced weather delays and construction challenges.
