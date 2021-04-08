Travel confidence increasing as more people get vaccinated, experts say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- America's airports have seen a sharp spike in travelers over the past few weeks, and it may be a sign of things to come.After a year of restrictions, it seems more and more of us feel ready and safe to take vacations again.The first thing to remember is that we are still in a pandemic, and traveling will look a lot different than we are used to.The experts say no matter where you are headed, there are some good deals to be had, but with more and more people starting to travel again, those deals may not last long.More people are getting vaccinated and experts say that's equating to more people traveling."We are looking at a year of Cabin Fever, a lot of people are experiencing it. A lot of people are ready to go out and explore again," said Ken Grant with AAA.Grant says a recent travel survey revealed a vast majority of people are ready to travel or are planning trips."We still obviously advise you to follow all the regular protocols. You know, don't necessarily see this as a license to go nuts or anything," said Grant.AAA says before you book a trip, do your research and keep in mind, we are still in a pandemic."There is nothing worse than making all the plans and getting to your destination and finding out oh, they still want me to quarantine for two weeks," said Grant.Travelers say an increase in vaccinations has definitely boosted their confidence."I think people, there are more vaccinated, but also they feel safer now. The environment is just better," said Phil Smitherman of Birmingham, Alabama."You have an open seat next to you. I felt very safe. You are required to wear a mask the entire time," said Pamela Heruth of Minneapolis, Minnesota.Beach destinations are always hots spots, but Melissa Dohmen with Orbitz says planning a trip off the beaten path may score you a great deal."Mountain regions and lake towns have a lot of interest right now. I think particularly, you can imagine being outside, being outdoors feels particularly safe," said Dohmen.The travel industry is still in recovery mode and Dohmen says there is still availability no matter where you want to take a trip. She cautions, as demand increases so will the prices."I say book early and lock in places that you really want to go now because I do think the deals will start to kind of taper off, particularly as we get to summer," said Dohmen.Travel experts say due to restrictions, international travel may be off the table until next year. They also say, it may be a good idea to look into travel insurance just in case something goes wrong.