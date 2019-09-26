Travel

Travelers have 1 year before deadline to obtain REAL ID cards

If you've had to catch a flight recently, you may have started to notice signs informing travelers that they'll be required to show what's called a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the United States.

It looks similar to a regular driver's license, but a few small changes are necessary to fly or enter federal facilities, starting October 1, 2020.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline, you'll need to use a valid passport to fly.

"States have been working on this for several years, dating back to 2006, 2007," said Mark Howell, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration.

A REAL ID is designed to be tougher to forge. It was recommended by the 9/11 commission.

Depending on the state, the card has a gold star or black star in the corner, which is easily spotted by TSA agents. It indicates the traveler is REAL ID-compliant.

"We want to make sure that those security features are there so we know the folks getting on airplanes are who they are," Howell said.

To obtain a REAL ID, applicants must provide one document proving identity, one document proving their social security number, two documents proving residency and one document proving a signature.

The process must be completed in person at a Department of Motor Vehicles.

"If it's necessary, then I just need to go get it done," said Dane Jordan, a traveler. "If I have to stand in line at the DMV, I'd rather get it out of the way."

Traveler Nancy Reinhard said, "If it makes us safer, then absolutely, I don't mind doing it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltraveltsau.s. & worldtravel tipsairport security
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90
Delaware day care allowed to reopen after worker confesses to killing baby
Show More
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 identified
N.J. store clerk forced suspected shoplifter to strip at gunpoint: Police
2 dead following wrong-way crash in Bethlehem
Police: South Philly homeowner fatally shoots alleged intruder
More TOP STORIES News