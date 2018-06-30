U.S. & WORLD

Travelers get a head start on their holiday weekend

Travelers get a head start on their holiday weekend.

The long holiday weekend is getting underway with this incredible heat!

Many people got a jump start on their Fourth of July holiday.

The TSA estimates 2,718,000 people jumped on an airplane to fly to their July 4th destinations Friday.

That's 100,000 more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving, which was long thought to be the busiest travel day of the year.

If you're driving, it will also be busy on the roads.

AAA predicts a record 39-million people to travel by car.

That's a five-percent increase from last year.

