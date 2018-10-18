Even though you can book a trip online, many people still turn to travel agents, especially if they're planning an extra special or complicated vacation.But before you put your trust in a so-called travel professional, there are a few things you should consider.Anita and Carl Stech found love and a new life with each other after both suffered heartbreaking losses.After meeting in a bereavement group for widows, Anita and Carl married and then it was time to celebrate, so the couple booked their Bermuda vacation through a travel agency."To have security while we were away in case there were any problems," Carl said.Carl and Anita say they were clear: the resort had to meet their specific needs because Carl has lower back problems and arthritis in his knees.No hills. No steps. But unfortunately, those are exactly the things the Stechs found when they arrived at Grotto Bay."So where we were, we had to go up to the restaurant and then if we wanted to go to the pool, we had to go upstairs," said Anita.Carl added, "If we wanted to go on a hiking trip, we could have gone to the Poconos for a lot cheaper."The Stechs told us they spent a lot of their trip getting from place to place in a maintenance van."She shouldn't have put us there," he said. "It was not professional to put us in that hotel."The Stechs tell us they contacted their travel agency the day they arrived but the agency was of no help. And when the couple returned home, the agency refused to give them anything back.That's when they Stechs called the Action News Troubleshooters. After we contacted the agency the Stechs ended up getting a check for $1700.A quick internet search on Grotto Bay and reviewers warn that the resort is "very hilly" and "requires a lot of stair climbing."So the Troubleshooter lesson is if you have specific needs or wishes, do your own research.If you have a problem, we want to hear from you.Call us at 1-866-978-4232, reach us through 6abc.com, or via social media.------