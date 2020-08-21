TSA officers collected over $926,000 of unclaimed funds nationwide last year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travelers have been leaving quite a bit of change behind at airports nationwide.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers collected more than $926,000 in unclaimed money at security checkpoints during the fiscal year 2019.
At the Philadelphia International Airport, $4,200 in change was collected.
All that money was deposited into a special account used for aviation security programs.
