Typo painted on to the side of a jetliner

We've all made a typographical error now and then, but when your job is to paint the company's logo on the side of a plane, you may want to double check your spelling!Someone left the letter "F" out of Pacific for Cathay Pacific on the side of a large jetliner.The airline said it was an honest mistake, but some said they suspected it may have been a marketing ploy, because it would be an extremely difficult thing to happen by accident, and very costly to fix.