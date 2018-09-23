U.S. & WORLD

Typo painted on to the side of a jetliner

EMBED </>More Videos

Typo painted on to the side of a jetliner. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

We've all made a typographical error now and then, but when your job is to paint the company's logo on the side of a plane, you may want to double check your spelling!

Someone left the letter "F" out of Pacific for Cathay Pacific on the side of a large jetliner.

The airline said it was an honest mistake, but some said they suspected it may have been a marketing ploy, because it would be an extremely difficult thing to happen by accident, and very costly to fix.

