United Airlines changes policy for emotional support animals

United Airlines changes policy for emotional support animals. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

If you're flying soon, you'll face a new policy on at least one airline when it comes to emotional support animals on flights.

United Airlines has announced that the support animals will not be allowed on flights longer than eight hours.

The airline says it's seeing more on-board animal-related incidents.

They believe this is because they are not accustomed to spending so much time on an airplane.

The new policy also prohibits kittens or puppies less than four-months-old because they typically haven't had all of the necessary vaccinations.

The new changes in policies go into effect Monday.

