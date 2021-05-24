sweepstakes

United Airlines giving away year's worth of free first class flights to encourage COVID vaccinations

The airline will pick five people to win travel anywhere it flies for a year.
By Sam Sweeney via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Airports prepare for major travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day

CHICAGO -- As Americans begin to travel at the highest rate since the pandemic started, United Airlines is encouraging people to get vaccinated by giving away a chance to win free flights for anyone who uploads a photo of their vaccine card.

The "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes gives entrants a chance to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. On July 1, United will pick five people for the grand prize: Travel for a year for themselves and a companion, in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies. The sweepstakes runs May 24 to June 22.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel -- and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older and who are members of United's Mileage Plus Program.

The news comes as airlines continue to add hundreds of additional flights to destinations throughout the U.S. and around the world. United says it's adding 400 flights to its schedule in July.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagounited airlinesair travelunited arilinescovid 19 vaccinesweepstakes
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SWEEPSTAKES
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
Nutella inspired hotel to open in California in 2020
Summer of Service: Enter to win a trip to Disneyland for volunteering
Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in NJ mass shooting ID'd; gunman still at large
Winning $516M Mega Millions ticket sold in Bucks County
And the new 'American Idol' is....
AccuWeather: Some sun, much cooler today
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
5 injured in South Jersey fire, cause under investigation
Pa. State Police trooper fatally shoots man in Northampton County
Show More
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
Man struck and killed in Penn's Landing
Belarus condemned for 'hijacking' commercial plane to detain journalist
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
3-alarm fire severely damages Chester County townhomes
More TOP STORIES News