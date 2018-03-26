UNITED AIRLINES

United gives passenger $10K voucher after bumping her off flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on the passenger's tweet storm with United Airlines.

DULLES, Virginia --
A United Airlines passenger who was bumped from a flight in Virginia described the experience as "the best flight delay ever."

That's because United gave Allison Preiss a voucher for $10,000 - ten times the normal amount!


United had oversold the flight and asked Preiss to deboard.

Turns out, she's a communications director.
When she began unleashing an angry tweetstorm, it soon came to the attention of United, and the airline quickly increased its voucher.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesairlineu.s. & world
UNITED AIRLINES
Mom says daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight
Airlines ask US not to transport migrant kids on their flights
Mom: Felt forced to place child wrong-way in car seat on United flight
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
More United Airlines
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News