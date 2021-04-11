Vacation bookings on the rise as COVID-19 vaccinations increase, experts say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10477233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID vaccinations rising, the CDC issued new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, saying it is considered safe to travel but cautioning restraint as cases rise.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As more people get vaccinated, many are rushing to get back to normal and are looking to book that summer vacation.Denise Coubarous Payne, owner and manager of CoubaTravel, a travel agency in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, said her clients are looking to travel to all destinations."I have a couple young people on this call now who say they're ready to travel," said Coubarous Payne. "There was one young lady on the call who wants to go to Puerto Rico. I have someone else who wants to go to South Carolina," said Payne.Josh Bush, CEO of Avenue Two Travel in Bryn Mawr, said bookings have been steadily increasing due to people receiving their second vaccine dose or receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."The challenge now is not 'can they travel,' but 'where can they go?'" said Bush. "Destinations accepting travelers with negative COVID tests or completed vaccinations are still limited with much of the world shut down."The CDC said after a person gets fully vaccinated, if you travel domestically, you don't need to get a Covid test or self-quarantine. But if you travel internationally, your destination may require you to show a negative test result.Dr. Delana Wardlaw, with Philadelphia Family Medicine, warned that even if someone has been vaccinated, not everyone at the destination will have received the vaccine."The purpose of vaccination is to prevent severe disease and to prevent severe complications and death, so you can still potentially contract coronavirus even if you're fully vaccinated. You could potentially still have a milder case," said Dr. Wardlaw.If you've been fully vaccinated, the CDC shares this