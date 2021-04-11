travel

Vacation bookings on the rise as COVID-19 vaccinations increase, experts say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vacation bookings on the rise as COVID-19 vaccinations increase, experts say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As more people get vaccinated, many are rushing to get back to normal and are looking to book that summer vacation.

Denise Coubarous Payne, owner and manager of CoubaTravel, a travel agency in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, said her clients are looking to travel to all destinations.

"I have a couple young people on this call now who say they're ready to travel," said Coubarous Payne. "There was one young lady on the call who wants to go to Puerto Rico. I have someone else who wants to go to South Carolina," said Payne.

Josh Bush, CEO of Avenue Two Travel in Bryn Mawr, said bookings have been steadily increasing due to people receiving their second vaccine dose or receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

SEE ALSO: Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
EMBED More News Videos

With COVID vaccinations rising, the CDC issued new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, saying it is considered safe to travel but cautioning restraint as cases rise.



"The challenge now is not 'can they travel,' but 'where can they go?'" said Bush. "Destinations accepting travelers with negative COVID tests or completed vaccinations are still limited with much of the world shut down."

The CDC said after a person gets fully vaccinated, if you travel domestically, you don't need to get a Covid test or self-quarantine. But if you travel internationally, your destination may require you to show a negative test result.

Dr. Delana Wardlaw, with Philadelphia Family Medicine, warned that even if someone has been vaccinated, not everyone at the destination will have received the vaccine.

"The purpose of vaccination is to prevent severe disease and to prevent severe complications and death, so you can still potentially contract coronavirus even if you're fully vaccinated. You could potentially still have a milder case," said Dr. Wardlaw.

READ MORE: If you've been fully vaccinated, the CDC shares this guidance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiavacationair traveltravelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
PennDOT activates variable speed limit signs on I-76 to balance traffic
Large sinkhole closes major road in Plymouth Township
Texas governor bans vaccine passport requirement in state
Surge in air travel amid increase in COVID vaccinations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
Vaccine rollout: Pa. expands to 1C; Philly increases eligibility list Monday
AccuWeather: Unsettled Week Ahead
Philadelphia police investigate hit and run crash
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Nearly a dozen shot in less than 24 hours in Philadelphia
Show More
Armed man who fired shots, barricaded himself inside Honolulu hotel room found dead
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated
Driver hospitalized after striking disabled vehicle on I-495
More TOP STORIES News