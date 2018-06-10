TRAVEL

Viral video of TSA patting down elderly woman sparks outrage

Viral video of TSA patting down elderly woman sparks outrage. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on June 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
There is outrage over a viral video showing TSA officers patting down a 96-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

The video was taken at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The elderly woman's daughter says her mom couldn't walk through the metal detector so the TSA gave her a full body search.

She says the pat down lasted about six minutes.
The TSA is defending the pat down. The agency says it's committed to ensuring security while treating passengers with dignity and respect.

