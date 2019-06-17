Travel

VIDEO: Flight attendant, beverage cart smash into ceiling during violent turbulence

Passengers on a flight to France got tossed around in the air over the weekend in a terrifying bout of turbulence captured on video.

The turbulence was so strong it threw a flight attendant and her cart to the ceiling.

The ALK Airlines flight was travelling from Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, to EuroAirport Basel, an airport in France near the border of Switzerland and Germany.
The woman who recorded the video said she was convinced the plane was going to crash.

She says some people were burned by hot water from the trolley, and her husband was one of the 10 people taken to a hospital when they landed.
