Walt Disney World ticket prices to vary depending on date

Tickets to Walt Disney World will soon cost less, if you choose the right days to go.
Starting next month, tickets will be structured in ranges depending on the date.
One day-one park tickets will cost between $109 and $129, depending on which day you visit.
Disney is also getting rid of the small extra fee you've paid to go to Magic Kingdom the past two years.
Officials hope this new plan will help spread out attendance throughout the year.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
