TRAVEL

Wawa ranked best bathrooms on the road in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Wawa named best bathrooms in PA: as seen on Action News at 5:30 p.m., May 16, 2018 (WPVI)

If you're planning on taking a road trip this summer we have news about the best place for a pit stop.

A new survey shows that Wawa has the best bathrooms around.

The website Gas Buddy rated the top restrooms by state, and in six states Wawa came in number one.

The convenience stores Quick Trip and Cumberland Farms ranked high in several other east coast states.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpennsylvania newswawaroad trippers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News