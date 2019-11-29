What's The Deal: Big days for discounted travel fares are approaching

Ready, set, book. If you're planning a trip anytime soon be on the lookout for what could be significant savings over the next week.
There are three big days for discounted travel fares approaching: Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Deal Tuesday.
Here are a few of the best ways to save on everything from airfare to cruises and hotel stays.
One tip - it's mundane, but sign up for emails from online travel agencies and tourism boards --that comes from an executive at travel website, Priceline.
And check, then recheck airfares and hotel rates multiple times to make sure you're getting the best rates.
If you miss out on Black Friday, or Cyber Monday deals. don't despair.
Travel Deal Tuesday offers shoppers big savings as well.
Travel app, "Hopper", found more flights were discounted on that day last year, than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Be sure to read the fine print on any offers, you're going to want to know about any blackout periods or restrictions.
And if traveling by train, remember Amtrak's Black Friday sale - last year it offered 30% off train travel.
You can also find deals on travel to the Caribbean and beyond, here.
