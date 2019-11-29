Travel

What's The Deal: Big days for discounted travel fares are approaching

By Jessica Gonzalez
Ready, set, book. If you're planning a trip anytime soon be on the lookout for what could be significant savings over the next week.

There are three big days for discounted travel fares approaching: Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Deal Tuesday.

Here are a few of the best ways to save on everything from airfare to cruises and hotel stays.



One tip - it's mundane, but sign up for emails from online travel agencies and tourism boards --that comes from an executive at travel website, Priceline.

And check, then recheck airfares and hotel rates multiple times to make sure you're getting the best rates.

If you miss out on Black Friday, or Cyber Monday deals. don't despair.

Travel Deal Tuesday offers shoppers big savings as well.

Travel app, "Hopper", found more flights were discounted on that day last year, than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.



Be sure to read the fine print on any offers, you're going to want to know about any blackout periods or restrictions.

And if traveling by train, remember Amtrak's Black Friday sale - last year it offered 30% off train travel.

You can also find deals on travel to the Caribbean and beyond, here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwhat's the dealtravelcyber mondayblack friday
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester
Kite surfer seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City: Coast Guard
Balloon knocks marcher to the ground during Macy's Parade
Whitehall Township Walmart evacuated due to possible threat
Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek
Thanksgiving at Melrose Diner is a tradition between friends
Show More
Eagles players share their least favorite Thanksgiving dishes
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the books!
Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday
Carson Wentz and wife expecting first child
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News