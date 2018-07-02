CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Preparing your vehicle for a summer road trip

What's the Deal: Prepping your vehicle for a summer road trip - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're hitting the road this holiday week, we're helping you get ready to roll by eliminating both the mess and the stress of your vehicle.

If you have kids, pets or both - you'll definitely want to jot these down!

The editors at Cars.com say giving your car a cleanup before road trips is key. You're spending a lot of time in it and staying organized is kind of key to keeping it together.

First, before you pack, unload anything that you don't want to drag along with you - from stuff accumulating over time and across the seasons to the junk that tends to pile up.

Next, spruce it up. From an interior vacuum to an exterior wash, start with a clean slate. To keep the cupholders clean, use removable silicon muffin tins!

Also create a road trip kit with summer necessities like sunscreen and towels: think organized, grab and go.

Finally, as incentive to avoid overpacking, consider the fact that the lighter the load on the road, the more miles you get per gallon. This is a good way to remind yourself how to save some cash at the summer pumps.

