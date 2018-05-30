CONSUMER

What's the Deal: What to pack for your next trip

What's the Deal: What to pack for your next trip - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're flying somewhere this summer, you know packing can be a pain. From fees, to extra charges - it pays to keep your bags in check.

What to bring? what to leave behind?

The CEO of FareCompare crafted a little "Do Not Pack List".

Let's start with the heavy stuff. If you love some good summer reading, leave the hard copies at home. They can take up a lot of space and they're heavy, so go digital here.

If you can get your packed items down to a minimum, ditch the large suitcase. It's cheaper to bring a carry on and you skip the long wait at the baggage carousel after you land.

But here's the deal - with a carry on comes the TSA's own do not pack list. Many know the deal with liquids, but did you know that also includes any kind of deodorant other than stick? If it's spray, gel, cream, roll on - it has to be less than 3.4 ounces.

For razors, you can carry on both electric razors and disposable razors, but anything with a removable blade will get confiscated.

Also, FareCompare recommends leaving expensive jewelry behind, in addition to anything you don't need in your wallet, like extra credit cards.

So now, how do you get it all in that carry on?

There's something called the Sit&Zip Method. Place your tightly rolled-up clothes in a large ziplock bag and sit on it until all the air comes out, then zip it up.

Make a bunch of those flattened bags and you'll find you've just earned a ton of more space in that carry on!

travelconsumersaving with 6abcvacationwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
