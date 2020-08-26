6 Places to go, eat to feel like a tourist in Philadelphia

Labor Day is fast approaching and with it the unofficial end to summer.If you don't feel safe hitting the road, you can take advantage of the smaller tourism crowds to see the historic sites in Philly. from Independence Mall to Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House to Franklin Square.At City Hall's Dilworth Park, kids can cool off on the splash pads while adults enjoy lunch or dinner with live music. Then pose for a picture with the Love sculpture and the Rocky Statue then run the Art Museum steps and take in the iconic skyline view.You can also travel to the top of One Liberty for 360-degree panoramic views.Cultural institutions are reopening along Philadelphia's Museum Row.You can marvel at the wax Presidents at the Franklin Institute, enjoy one of the world's greatest collections of art at the Barnes Foundation and see the sloths at the Academy of Natural Sciences.When it's time to eat, there are the quintessential Philly foods-cheesesteak, water ice and a Philly soft pretzel.4th & South Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147215-928-19111337 W. Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148215-551-7677are1537 Cherry St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102215-925-3633120 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215-569-83001 N. 19th Street (The Comcast Center), Philadelphia, Pa. 19103215-419-5000