Work zone speed cameras launched on Pennsylvania highways

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mobile speed camera systems are being deployed in seven work zone locations across Pennsylvania this week.

The cameras, which are mounted on stationary vehicles, monitor those who are speeding through construction zones.

After the 60-day pre-enforcement period is over on March 4, owners of vehicles caught driving 11 miles-per-hour over the speed limit will receive a warning letter for the first offense, a $75 fine for the second offense and a $150 fine for the third and all subsequent offenses.

Cameras will soon be located on Route 1 near I -276 and on I-276 at Route 1 in Bucks County. There will also be speed cameras on the Roosevelt Expressway between the Broad Street and Fox Street exits in Philadelphia, on I-476 in Montgomery County and on I-78 in Berks County.

The work zone camera program is a joint effort by PennDOT, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Pennsylvania State Police.

PennDOT reported 1,804 crashes occurred in work zones in 2018. Those crashes resulted in 23 fatalities.

"Our greatest interest is slowing the general public down. Slowing motorists down for their own safety and for our workers' safety," said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

The locations of the cameras can be found at http://www.workzonecameras.penndot.gov.
