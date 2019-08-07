Treasurer charged with stealing $50K from Delco fire company

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A volunteer member of a Delaware County fire company is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars from them.

Forty-three-year-old Terrea Stubbs reportedly admitted the crime to the chief.

Stubbs served as treasurer of the South Media Fire Company for the past year.

During that time, she allegedly spent over $50,000 on lottery tickets, online gambling and personal, household bills.

Stubbs has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, forgery, access device fraud, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, all felonies of the second degree, and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree.
