Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center

Tredyffrin officials said they haven't had a carjacking since 2019.

Authorities are now working to identify other suspects in connection with the crime.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Chester County armed carjacking, according to police.

Siheem Walker, 20, of Philadelphia, has been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery threatening serious bodily injury and other crimes in the Sept. 19 carjacking at the Devon Square Shopping Center.

Siheem Walker

According to police, the crime happened at about 5:15 p.m. when a 17-year-old male was buying milk from Target.

Tredyffrin Township police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a carjacking at the Devon Square Shopping Center on September 19, 2022.

"He started his vehicle, went to put it in reverse, two males entered the passenger side of his vehicle. According to the victim, both (suspects) pointed guns at him, demanded his key fob, his wallet and told him to get out of the vehicle," said Detective Sergeant Jim Slavin of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department during a previous interview with Action News.

Authorities say the victim wasn't physically hurt.

Walker is currently in custody in Philadelphia, police said.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department Detective Division.