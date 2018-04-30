TREE FALL

Large tree falls onto school field during game, injuring 10

EMBED </>More Videos

Tree falls during softball game: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 30, 2018 (WPVI)

BELLEVUE, Pa. --
A large tree has fallen onto a Pennsylvania school field during a softball game, injuring 10 people.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say the tree fell onto the Northgate Middle/Senior High School field on Monday afternoon in Bellevue, just outside of Pittsburgh.

Officials say six of the 10 people who were injured were taken to area hospitals, several by ambulance.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstree fall
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TREE FALL
Tree uproots and falls on house in Berks County
Fallen tree brings down wires, damages SUV in New Castle County
Tree falls on taxi in University City
Tree branch falls on front of car traveling on Lincoln Drive
More tree fall
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News