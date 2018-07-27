Tree uproots and falls on house in Berks County

WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A tree uprooted and fell on a house in Wyomissing, Berks County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of North Sixth and Oley streets as rain and wind moved through the area.

Authorities say no was in the home when the tree came down, and no injuries were reported.

The tree appears to have damaged the porch and part of the roof.

There are also reports that neighboring homes sustained some minor damage.

First responders put caution tape around the scene. Code officials will need to assess the stability of the house.

