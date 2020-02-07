Trees down, homes damaged after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

In Newark, Delaware, a tree fell on the second floor of a house along the 400 block of Brewster Drive around 10 a.m.
A person was inside the home at the time but was not injured.
Another home was damaged on Worrilow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa. A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.
Strong winds also blew through Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery County, bringing down branches and trees.
At one home, a tree smashed a garage.
Meanwhile, the windshield of a car was smashed by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia.
The tree came down near Woodland Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway.
Video from the Action Cam showed a large hole in the glass. Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed.