Trees down, homes damaged after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

A home was damaged on Worrolow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa. A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.

The Action Cam was on the scene after trees fell on homes, and even smashed a garage, in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County.

A car was damaged by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia during severe storms on February 7, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A line of severe storms, that prompted a rare February tornado warning along with severe thunderstorm alerts, left a trail of damage in its wake on Friday morning.In Newark, Delaware, a tree fell on the second floor of a house along the 400 block of Brewster Drive around 10 a.m.A person was inside the home at the time but was not injured.Another home was damaged on Worrilow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa. A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.Strong winds also blew through Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery County, bringing down branches and trees.At one home, a tree smashed a garage.Meanwhile, the windshield of a car was smashed by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia.The tree came down near Woodland Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway.Video from the Action Cam showed a large hole in the glass. Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed.