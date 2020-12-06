WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
'Trees for Troops' supports armed forces and their families this holiday season
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
NJ COVID: New outdoor gathering limit goes into effect Monday
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades
Man's throat slashed in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Winter cold start to the week
Archdiocese of Philadelphia announces closing of 2 churches
Show More
Delaware governor issues statement on COVID hospitalizations
Male student suspended for violating dress code with nail polish
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
2 countries embrace 'immunity passports' despite WHO guidance
Caravan of trucks filled with toys for families with kids in area hospitals
More TOP STORIES News