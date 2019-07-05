Trees, light poles, awning knocked down in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- An out-of-control truck turned a Delaware street into a demolition derby track.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. along the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk in Wilmington.

Police say a driver lost control, sending the truck on a destructive path. Trees, light poles, and an awning littered the street.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened.
