Trench collapses, trapping man in East Oak Lane

Trench collapses, trapping man in East Oak Lane.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For several hours teams of highly skilled first responders have been trying to rescue a worker trapped in a trench in East Oak Lane.

It happened around 11:15 Thursday morning on the 100 block of on West Walnut Park Drive.

A plumbing job went horribly wrong. Several men were doing underground work in a trench when dirt and concrete fell into their work area, trapping one of the workers.

"Upon our arrival our units found some folks reporting that there was a missing contractor in a trench that we estimate - and I emphasis estimate - to be about 15 feet deep and about 45 feet long," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. "That trench had refilled with dirt already by the time we got here."

Trench rescue in East Oak Lane. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on August 16, 2018.



One of the workers, who didn't want to be identified, says it was his cousin that got toppled with dirt and concrete. He says he left to get more material for the job, but before he could return he got a call that the unthinkable happened.

"We left to go get the last bit of supplies and I get a phone call not even 15 minutes after leaving that my boss, Anthony Smith, was buried underground where we were digging at," he said.

Despite how grim it looks, he's praying for a miracle.

"I am just hoping he is OK. You can be hurt but I just want him to be alive. That is it," the worker said.

As crews work to pull the man from the debris, a community looks on in horror and disbelief.

Everyone is watching, waiting and hoping that this is still a rescue mission and not a recovery effort.

So far, it is unclear what caused the concrete and dirt to collapse.

