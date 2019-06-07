Trenton businesses don orange for gun violence awareness

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Volunteers in Trenton, N.J. gathered for National Gun Violence Awareness Day Friday afternoon, collaborating with local businesses to increase visibility.About a dozen people gathered on Warren Street, some dressed from head to toe in orange."I'm very very concerned about our lack of gun control laws. We need universal background checks," said Ramona Hillier-O'Hara of Frenchtown, N.J.It's part of a national movement against gun violence happening Friday.With several recent shootings in Trenton, one injuring ten on May 25 and another where six were shot and one was killed on May 27, volunteers say it's crucial to raise awareness here."It means that we are strong. That Trenton is strong. That we are challenged but not broken. We are going to rise above this like all the cities do. It's a moment that we're dealing with but we are rising above it," said organizer Teska Frisby of Trenton, N.J.Orange balloons and ribbons tied to trees could be seen up and down Warren Street. Signs were in the windows of businesses supporting the movement."Neighborhoods should organize, but we need help from the governor. We need more police on the street," said Joseph Festa, owner of State Barber Shop.The event was the kickoff for several anti-gun violence events happening in Trenton this weekend, including a prayer vigil Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Trenton City Hall and the lighting of the Trenton Makes bridge in orange.