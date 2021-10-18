TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The cause of a multi-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey is under investigation.
Firefighters responded to the unit block of Carroll Street around 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of people trapped inside a rowhome.
Arriving firefighters rescued two people from the home. Both were not injured.
Flames spread to a neighboring property that had been converted into Universal Hagar's Spiritual Church.
The fire reached two-alarms. Crews spent three hours fighting the fire.
A firefighter was treated at the hospital for heat exhaustion.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Trenton firefighters rescue 2 from house fire, flames spread to church
A firefighter was treated at the hospital for heat exhaustion.
FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More