Trenton mayor imposes curfew to curb violence, coronavirus

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- According to the Second Amended Declaration of State of Emergency for The City of Trenton, a mandatory curfew is in place starting at 8 p.m. This applies to people, within city limits, who are not working, businesses within the city, including restaurants, corner stores and gas stations.Utilizing emergency authority, any businesses, including gas stations and corner stores that remain open past 8 p.m., or cannot control social distancing and sanitary guidelines will be immediately shut down for the remainder of the pandemic, according to the declaration.Any gas station that services gas to anything other than a licensed and registered vehicle that is allowed to operate on the road will be immediately shut down. It will also be illegal for anyone to park or publicly possess an off-road vehicle like an ATV, which should be kept in the garage or shed, and should not be started up or kept in the open."If you're out on the corner, and we catch you, we will be issuing summonses," said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.Gusciora said Monday he would ask the council to reconsider a ban on ATVs as well as an increase in fines for people violating the curfew. And he said he was using emergency powers to order confiscation of off-road vehicles parked on city roads or operated in city limits.The order comes after a series of weekend shootings over a four-hour period that authorities said left two people dead and at least five others wounded."The whole communities has to participate. We need everyone to follow the stay at home order. If you wanna help lower that curve, stay home," said Derrick Sawyer, the fire director and director of the office of emergency managementAt a press conference Monday, City Health Officer Yvette Graffie-Cooper said 8 first responders in Trenton have contracted the virus, 5 are police officers, and 3 are firefighters. She added close to two dozen more first responders are in quarantine."There's only so much that we, as first responders can do," said Graffie-Cooper, "We rely on the community to play their part, and if they're not playing their part, it will make my job, and every first responder's job even more difficult."To help combat this pandemic, some volunteers are sewing masks at home through the Mercer Mask Project. Over the past two weeks, their co-founder said they've delivered around 1700 masks to essential workers in Mercer County."Anything we can do to help, this is really an unbelievable surreal time in our lives, and it's great to be able to help any way we can," said Cindy Rosen, co-founder of the Mercer Mask Project.The curfew will be lifted at 6 a.m., each day. Violations of this declaration could result in a fine of up to $2,000 per offense.