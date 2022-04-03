Officials: Fire leaves 2 dead in Trenton, NJ; 4 firefighters injured

firefighter injured

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a multi-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey, that has left two people dead and four firefighters injured.

The fire broke out Saturday just before 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue.

Officials say heavy smoke was shown from all three floors of the residence.

Authorities say two other residents managed to evacuate the building.

Four firefighters involved were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Officials say one of the firefighters sustained burns.

The other three firefighters sustained injuries due to the structural collapse.

The firefighters have been listed in stable condition, according to Trenton Fire Director Kenneth M. Douglas.

"I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking, and we will do everything we can to support to get through this," said Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

