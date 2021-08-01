homicide

Man shot and killed in Trenton, New Jersey

Authorities have ID'd the victim as 30-year-old Daquan Basnight.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say a man was shot and killed in Trenton, New Jersey early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers found the victim, 30-year-old Daquan Basnight, suffering from at least one gunshot injury. He was taken to an area hospital where police say he died a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine a motive. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

